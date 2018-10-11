Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have a message for fans who miss Dean

It’s a tough time for Dean Winchester fans. Supernatural‘s season 13 finale saw the archangel Michael run off with Dean’s vessel, and according to Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, “Michael does stick around longer than people might think.” And yet, Ackles also promises that “Dean’s not going to be gone long.” But when the season 14 premiere kicks off, it’s been a few weeks since Dean said “yes” to Michael, and his decision is weighing heavily on everyone as Sam and Castiel are trying everything they can to find him. (Sam’s even grown a beard!)

But we know that Dean’s absence won’t just affect people inside the bunker. It will also weigh heavily on fans. That’s why EW gathered stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki to talk to fans during this difficult time and offer words of advice for what you can do if you find yourself missing Dean.

See what Ackles and Padalecki had to say above.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

