Supernatural stars say Michael's 'super army' will make lore 'useless'

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from the Supernatural season 14 premiere.

When Supernatural picked up for season 14, a few weeks had passed since Michael first took over Dean’s vessel, and the archangel spent all that time asking one simple question: “What do you want?” He asked everyone he could think of, including Sister Jo, in the hopes that he could find the perfect teammate. After all, he can’t create a better world entirely by himself.

It wasn’t until the end of the premiere that Michael finally found his ideal teammate, someone whose want was pure and clean, and it just so happened to be a vampire. But that’s only the beginning.

As Jensen Ackles told EW during a premiere screening and Q&A, “It starts with vampires. Michael’s a fairly crafty character, and he doesn’t just want to have followers in these basic vampires. He wants to fire ’em up a bit and he wants them to win, so he’s essentially going to create a super army.”

Furthermore, Ackles and his costar Jared Padalecki explained that Michael is about to change everything for the Winchesters. “All of the lore and all of the dad’s journal and all of the research is going to pretty much get challenged and become a moot point for season 14,” Ackles said, with Padalecki adding that it’s all “useless now.”

So, as Ackles put it, “Get ready.” Watch the video above for more.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

