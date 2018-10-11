Steve Carell thinks it 'might be impossible' to make The Office in current climate

Steve Carell has heard the rumors of a The Office revival, and he thinks it’s a bad idea. Yes, that’s what he said.

Before he was being nominated for Oscars, Steve Carell earned six Emmy nominations and became a household name for playing Michael Scott, the self-proclaimed “World’s Best Boss,” on the classic NBC sitcom. Amid a budding film career, he departed the show late in the seventh season, returning two years later for a cameo in the 2013 series finale.

Over the last few years, there has been talk of the show returning in some form (Carell even trolled fans about it), a possibility that Carell is not a proponent of. “Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently,” he told Esquire. “And I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago.”

Why does Carell think that? Well, he points to his character specifically as the reason, believing that Scott, known for his “that’s what she said” jokes and uncomfortable comments, would be less endearing in the current environment.

“The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior,” he explained. “I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

Carell will next be seen alongside Timothée Chalamet in the well-received Beautiful Boy (out Friday). Read Esquire‘s full story on Carell here.

