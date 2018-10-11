Sanaa Lathan cast in Twilight Zone reboot; first episode title revealed

The Twilight Zone

James Hibberd
October 11, 2018 at 01:45 PM EDT

The next stop for Sanaa Lathan: The Twilight Zone.

The Affair and Nappily Ever After actress has boarded writer-director Jordan Peele’s reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series for CBS All Access.

Lathan will star in an episode titled “Rewind” (which is the first episode title revealed so far from the series though not necessarily the first episode that will air).

Peele — who will also narrate the series — is re-imagining Rod Serling’s groundbreaking series for the modern age. There’s no premiere date yet, but it will air sometime in 2019.

Here’s the show’s host teaser announcement:

