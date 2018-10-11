What’s better than one Damon Wayans? Two Damon Wayanses!

EW has an exclusive first look at Damon Wayans guest-starring on Happy Together, his son Damon Wayans Jr.’s new CBS sitcom, as — you guessed it — his dad.

Airing Oct. 29, “Like Father, Like Son” will find Jake (Wayans Jr.) welcoming his father, Mike (Wayans), for a visit, while also attempting to keep the romance alive when wife Claire (Amber Stevens West) travels out of town on business. (Making the episode even more of a family affair, West’s dad, Shadoe Stevens, has a voice role as an announcer.)

Sonja Flemming/CBS

“It’s feel-good television,” Wayans Jr. previously told EW of his new series, which centers on an accountant whose life is turned upside down when his pop star client moves in with him and his wife. “The world we live in now is pretty tense, and it’s okay to have a show that doesn’t necessarily beat you over the head with any political issues or racial issues or any other –al, and you kind of just enjoy television. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, you’re going to love the characters, and you’ll definitely be happy after you finish watching it.”

This is far from the first time father and son have acted opposite each other. The first two acting roles for Wayans Jr. were in his father’s movie Blankman and his father’s sitcom My Wife and Kids. More recently, the elder Wayans played his son’s father on Happy Endings.

Happy Together airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

