Fran Drescher wants Cardi B to join her in a reboot of The Nanny

Fran Drescher is ready to make money moves with Cardi B.

On Wednesday’s episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter, Drescher revealed that she’d love to reboot her ’90s sitcom The Nanny alongside the rapper behind “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

“I want to do a sitcom with Cardi B,” Drescher said. “Wouldn’t she be great as my daughter?”

Fans have been calling for Cardi and Drescher to link up since at least December, when the rapper gave off Nanny vibes during an appearance on The Tonight Show. Cardi also shared an Instagram post paying fashion homage to the actress last month, and Drescher, 61, said all the buzz got her thinking about teaming up for a potential revival.

After all, they do have a few similarities.

“I got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!’” Drescher said.

Drescher noted that because her onscreen love interest, Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), was white, Cardi’s character would have to have a different father. Despite the biological minutiae, however, fans have been all in on the idea on Twitter.

Nanny remake starring @iamcardib . Make it happen TV Gods pic.twitter.com/a9yRU4ESMu — Taylor Harris (@yankeependleton) December 21, 2017

i made this in 30 mins but you get the idea. green light and hire me. thx. pic.twitter.com/90AQCG9WnG — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) December 21, 2017

I need Cardi B to star in a remake of The Nanny — Jarett Brawley Bonner (@JarettBonner) July 24, 2018

I CAN’T STOP THINKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT CARDI B IS LITERALLY DOMINICAN FRAN DRESCHER IN “THE NANNY” — The Fat Jewish (@FATJEW) January 21, 2018

According to Drescher, networks have little interest in a reboot of The Nanny, but she has previously mentioned discussions with co-creator and real-life ex-husband Peter Marc Jacob about getting the adventures of Fran Fine, a sassy caretaker from Flushing, Queens, back on TV.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s going to be big.”

