If you’re tired of turning your screen to watch TV on your phone, then your prayers have been answered.

For the past two years, the social media platform has hosted dozens of original news and unscripted programming from dozens of partners, including NBC, CBS, ESPN, Viacom, Discovery, A&E, NBA, NFL, and many more. But Wednesday the company announced the launch of Snap Originals and a formal slate of original shows for this fall, which includes its first scripted shows and docu-series.

Snapchat hopes these new programs will find audiences that rival or surpass its current offerings, which include NBC News’ twice-daily news broadcast, Stay Tuned, which has doubled its audience over the last year and now reaches 5 million unique viewers per day. The company says that over 70 percent of the audience are aged 13-24, making Stay Tuned one of the biggest video news sources for that demo.

Snap Originals logo Courtesy Snap

The shows that will debut as part of Snap Originals include titles that were produced in conjunction with Bunim/Murray (Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Real World), The Duplass Brothers’ DBP Donut, Brad Weston’s Makeready, Mark Boal (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker), writers from hit shows like Riverdale and Friday Night Lights, and more industry leaders. Stars attached include The Real O’Neals star Noah Galvin and Bhad Bhabie (a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, the “cash me outside” girl).

Snap Originals profile pages Courtesy Snap

The programming has been shot specifically for Snapchat viewing (read: for vertical phone holding) and all of a series’ episodes will be accessible from a homepage similar to how users access Snapchat Discover channels. Pausing capabilities as well as virtual reality-esque experiences are also new elements the company is rolling out with Snapchat Originals.

The first three Snapchat Originals series — reality series Endless Summer, college-set crime drama Class of Lies, and comedy Co-Ed — will launch Oct. 10.