Sure, the last season of Riverdale was bumpy at best, but that hardly dampens our excitement for the new episodes, which begin Wednesday. If you’re looking for substantive details about what’s to come in season 3, click here or here or here. But if you’d prefer to remain spoiler-free while enjoying a taste of the upcoming Riverdale premiere, allow these five GIFs to serve as a visual amuse-bouche.

1. It’s gettin’ hot in here.

The CW

Just to clarify: Riverdale has a state penitentiary, a luxury hotel called the Five Seasons, a college, and a thriving drug trade, but the courthouse — in which Archie is being tried for a murder he didn’t commit — can’t spring for air conditioning?

2. Cheryl Blossom still makes the best entrances on TV.

The CW

Nothing says “end of summer pool party” like a red bikini and hooker heels.

3. Polly and Alice really love The Lion King.

The CW

Either that, or their creepy friends from “the farm” have a strange idea of what constitutes acceptable an “Mommy and Me” bonding activity.

4. Riverdale is still a great place to spend your summer…

The CW

…as long as you don’t mind the rampant gang violence, non-stop murder, and cult activity.

5. No shirt? No problem.

The CW

Sorry… what were we talking about?

Riverdale season 3 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

