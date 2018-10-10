Netflix renews Ozark for season 3

placeholder
Derek Lawrence
October 10, 2018 at 11:29 AM EDT

Netflix is heading back to the Ozarks.

On Wednesday, Netflix and Ozark star Jason Bateman announced that the original series has been renewed for a third season.

“I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it’s official OZARK 3 is on the way,” tweeted Bateman, who stars as Marty Byrde, a family man and money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel.

The second season of Ozark, which premiered at the end of August, found the Byrde family, most notably Wendy (Laura Linney), diving further into the world of crime. Jordana Spiro, Janet McTeer, and Julia Garner also star on the series.

Ozark is coming off five nominations at last month’s Emmys, including Best Actor and Best Director for Bateman.

