NBC orders full season of New Amsterdam

Will Hart/NBC
placeholder
Dan Snierson
October 10, 2018 at 01:08 PM EDT

The doctors will be in for longer.

NBC announced on Wednesday that it has picked up New Amsterdam for a full season. The network has ordered nine more episodes of the freshman medical drama, bringing the episode total to 22.

In the post-This Is Us slot on Tuesdays, New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.6 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo along with 7.6 million viewers in live plus same day ratings. When factoring in a week of playback, the Sept. 25 premiere netted 14.1 million viewers.

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine.

Related content:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now