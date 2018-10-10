NBC orders full season of New Amsterdam

The doctors will be in for longer.

NBC announced on Wednesday that it has picked up New Amsterdam for a full season. The network has ordered nine more episodes of the freshman medical drama, bringing the episode total to 22.

In the post-This Is Us slot on Tuesdays, New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.6 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo along with 7.6 million viewers in live plus same day ratings. When factoring in a week of playback, the Sept. 25 premiere netted 14.1 million viewers.

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine.

