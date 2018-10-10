Didn’t we just have a music edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets? That’s right, we did, but the late-night host decided to throw more famous singers and bands through the wringer once again this year.

Miley Cyrus, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Derula, Nickelback, and more were the subject of an onslaught of tweets that they then read aloud for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

Cyrus was called “a smelly pirate hooker” (yes, like the Anchorman quote), Jason Mraz was deemed “the unofficial soundtrack for s— BBQs,” and Stefani was called “the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf.”

“Pink is aging pretty well for a pig,” Pink read and then immediately laughed. But Korn and Nickelback closed out the segment with a funnier Twitter couplet. One user hated Korn “more than Nickelback,” so then Kimmel turned to a tweet about Nickelback that read, “I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song.”

“That’s funny,” lead guitarist Chad Kroeger responded, “that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

