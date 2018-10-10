Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano take over for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Project Runway

Talk about a whole new look!

When Project Runaway returns in 2019, it will be on a different network and feature different hosts.

It was announced this summer that the reality competition show was moving from Lifetime back to its original network, Bravo. And in September, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced they were leaving the series to launch their own Amazon Studios project. Now we know who will be taking their place for season 17: Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano.

Kloss will also serve as executive producer. In addition, Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia will return as a judge — but this time she’ll be sitting next to fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” Kloss says in a statement released to EW. “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia, and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”

“Project Runway has offered such wonderful opportunities for so many and I’m excited to take on this role as a mentor,” adds Siriano, who won the competition in season 4. “I hope to guide and inspire the new talent on the rise.”

Pre-production has already begun on season 17 of Project Runway.

