Grey's Anatomy casts Josh Radnor as love interest for Meredith

Grey's Anatomy

Lynette Rice
October 10, 2018 at 02:01 PM EDT

That matchmaker is getting right to work on Meredith Grey!

EW has confirmed that Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) will join the cast of Grey’s Anatomy as a potential love interest for the single-but-ready-to-mingle Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). In a sneak peek of this Thursday’s episode, Meredith’s co-workers notice how she’s not wearing her white coat and instantly guess where she’s about to go.

“Oh my god, you have a date,” says Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

You can see the clip via PEOPLE, which first reported news of Radnor’s casting.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

In last week’s episode, a matchmaker who has been a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial not only offers to find love for Meredith but instructs her to go out and buy outfits for dates. In her interview for EW’s recent Grey’s Anatomy cover story, Pompeo did reveal that her alter-ego will be ready to move on from the memory of McDreamy and go out on many dates this season.

Radnor was last seen in the short-lived NBC drama Rise. 

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy

