Dua Lipa pranks Jimmy Kimmel with a bedtime dance party

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nick Romano
October 10, 2018 at 09:36 AM EDT

For some reason, singers like Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have a habit of wandering into Jimmy Kimmel‘s bedroom in the middle of the night and jolting him out of a deep sleep with pop-up dance parties. Cyrus brought a wrecking ball to Kimmel’s home, Rihanna brought wads of cash, and now Dua Lipa wanted in on the fun.

The English singer brought some electricity for the latest Kimmel bedtime prank in the form of a taser. She also brought a smoke machine, a bunch of dancers, and a guy decked out in nightclub lights as she jumped about Kimmel’s bed singing “Silk City.”

“I heard Jimmy likes electricity, so we’re about to find out how much he really loves it,” Dua Lipa said. Turns out, not so much.

With the American Music Awards last night, Kimmel welcomed numerous musicians to Jimmy Kimmel Live for multiple music-themed segments, including a Mean Tweets reading with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Pink, and others. With so many stars coming in and out his studio, he should’ve expected a prank of some kind. These surprises, though, always end with an awkward moment as the prankster tries to maintain the fun of it all but Kimmel is still groggy from sleep.

“I thought was having a dream about Hooters,” Kimmel joked to his audience of Dua Lipa’s outfit.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

