Criminal Minds brings back Gail O'Grady as Joe Mantegna's secret lover

David and Krystall are still a (secret!) item.

In this exclusive scene from tonight’s installment of Criminal Minds, Gail O’Grady reprises her role as Krystall Richards, the ex-wife of David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) who just can’t quit him. And it’s clear that David is in no hurry to share the news with his team.

“What I don’t want is the whole team weighing in, just yet,” David tells Krystall in tonight’s episode. “They tend to have a proprietary interest in my love life.”

Krystall was first introduced during season 13 and returned the following year. You remember O’Grady, right? She’s best known for her terrific stint as Donna Abandando on NYPD Blue.

Also in tonight’s episode dubbed “Starter Home”: David and some of the team members go to investigate the mummified remains of victims found in the walls of an elderly couple’s remote home in South Carolina. Lovely!

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.