Before it was called American Housewife, another proposed title for the ABC family sitcom starring Katy Mixon was The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport. Longtime fans of the show may recall that the series’ pilot focused on Mixon’s Katie Otto (Mixon) dealing with becoming the “second-fattest housewife in Westport” after the previous title-holder moved out of town. Katie has contended with body image issues since, but that original plotline is coming back in full force this season.

In the upcoming season 3 episode “Body Image,” the previous “fattest housewife” in Westport gets plastic surgery to lose weight. This leads Katie’s rival Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) to brag that Katie has now assumed that title. Katie retaliates by trying to dig up bad photos of Chloe from high school but then realizes that her actions are becoming a bad influence on daughters Taylor (Meg Donnelly) and Anna-Kat (Julia Butters), encouraging them to think too much about their outward appearance.

“Katie has always said she has been a size four and a size fourteen. But none of that matters! Because the point is, it’s never affected who she is, and it never will,” executive producers Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz told EW in a statement. “It’s what’s inside that counts. In ‘Body Image,’ we go a step further when ‘plastic surgery season’ is in full swing in Westport.”

“Body Image” is set to premiere on Oct. 31; see more exclusive preview photos below. American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

