All American sneak peek: Spencer clashes with his new teammates

Samantha Highfill
October 10, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

As if adolescence isn’t difficult enough, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) has to adjust to life at a brand new high school. In the pilot for The CW’s new drama All American, Spencer is enjoying a typical Friday night — playing football at his school in South Crenshaw — when he meets Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), the coach over at Beverly High. Billy has a proposition: If Spencer comes to plays for him, he’ll have a better shot at making it to the NFL. But for Spencer, that means leaving behind his family in South Crenshaw and attending school in Beverly Hills.

Ultimately, Spencer decides to give Beverly Hills a try, but his first day at his new school is … complicated. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment Spencer is introduced to a handful of his teammates (and classmates) at Beverly High. And while some catch his eye, there are others he clashes with almost immediately. (Looking at you, Asher!) Watch the sneak peek above.

All American premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

