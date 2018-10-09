Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon will 'Treat You Better' with Classroom Instruments

Any girl like you deserves a gentleman… who can also play the spoons. That would be Shawn Mendes, who joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for the latest performance of the Classroom Instruments band on “Treat You Better.”

Mendes stopped by The Tonight Show towards the end of September for a few games and chats, but now we know Fallon was holding their best recorded segment for this week.

There were melodicas, xylophones, ukuleles, kazoos, and hand-clappers galore. Talk about sexy, right?

Fallon and the gents of The Roots joined in with Mendes on the chorus, totally not taking themselves too seriously and just having a ball.

