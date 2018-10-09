Netflix announces Neo Yokio Christmas special

More vibes, please. Little more than a year after Netflix debuted the first season of Neo Yokio, the eccentric anime series created by Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig and starring Jaden Smith, the streaming service announced on Tuesday that it was ready for more. It’s unclear now whether the series will return for a full second season, but there will definitely be a Christmas special this December.

The special, to be titled Pink Christmas, will hit Netflix on Dec. 7, as announced in a new teaser video. Pink-haired demon-fighting aristocrat Kaz Kaan (Smith) does not appear in the video, though. Instead, the video showcases the storefronts of many of Kaz’s beloved brands — including Polo, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci — as snow falls around them. Perhaps more importantly, the video shows that Neo Yokio’s Bachelor Rankings chart is back in action, with Kaz once again stuck in second place behind Arcangelo Corelli (Jason Schwartzman).

The video was also released in characteristic fashion. Perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of Neo Yokio season 1 was the shot of Kaz looking dejected on a park bench holding a giant bar of Toblerone. So on Tuesday, Toblerone’s official account tweeted at the Neo Yokio account, saying “You deserve more Neo Yokio.” The latter account then replied with the Pink Christmas teaser.

Watch the full teaser video below, and get ready for more Neo Yokio on Dec. 7.

