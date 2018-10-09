Watch the first trailer for Netflix's Making a Murderer Part 2: 'It's not over'

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated second installment of Netflix’s popular Making Murderer docuseries has arrived.

The original 10-episode true crime show, which turned millions of viewers into amateur detectives when it aired in late 2015, examined the controversial case of Steven Avery, who served 18 years for a crime he was later exonerated for only later to be convicted of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, along with his nephew Brendan Dassey.

Avery and Dassey were both convicted of Halbach’s murder and sentenced to life in prison, where they remain. In the time since, both have appealed their cases only to see their hopes of release dashed. A Wisconsin judge denied Avery a new trial in October, and a federal appeals court upheld Dassey’s conviction in December. But the second installment of the series seems to suggest the legal battles are far from over.

While his legal experts acknowledge they have an uphill battle, Avery’s new attorney Kathleen Zellner, who specializes in overturning wrongful convictions, is determined to set her client free, saying in the trailer, “I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery.”

The preview goes on to tease new evidence that could help exonerate Avery, as well as more jailhouse conservations with him, his newphew, and their family outside. A member of Halbach’s family is also featured in the clip, expressing his desire to know the whole truth behind Teresa’s murder, while noting that no amount of closure will be enough to bring her back.

Netflix

Watch the trailer above, and binge Making a Murderer Part 2 on Netflix on Oct. 19.

