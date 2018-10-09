John Goodman on doing The Conners without Roseanne Barr: 'She is missed'

It’s been a tumultuous time for anyone involved with the Roseanne reboot and now its sequel series The Conners, after former star Roseanne Barr was fired for racist tweets against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. In spite of everything that’s happened, Barr’s TV husband John Goodman says the controversial actress is “missed” on the new show.

“She is missed, definitely,” Goodman told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. “After that many years, it’s like a family. Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream. I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll be a big boy and handle this,’ and I just crashed for a couple of weeks.”

Goodman said he was fairly restricted to giving mostly “yes or no answers” when it comes to this subject because the powers that be at ABC “don’t like me talking about it.” But he thanked Barr for giving up her stake in Roseanne after the show was canceled so that her colleagues could continue working on The Conners, the spinoff sitcom about a Roseanne-less Conner family that debuts next week.

“She gave up a lot for us to be able to do this show and I can’t thank her enough,” Goodman said.

“It was very weird doing the first show without her because she’s my buddy,” he added. “We just sit there and she’d make me laugh and I’d make her laugh, which is always fun because there’s always the danger of her peeing herself. I used to try to do that.”

The Conners premieres on ABC Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: