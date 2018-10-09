Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker reveals question she would ask the previous Doctors

Clark Collis
October 09, 2018 at 09:51 AM EDT

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker was asked a lot of questions in the weeks and months leading up to Sunday’s season premiere of the British science fiction show on BBC America. But last night, an audience member at a special EW screening of the episode in New York came up with a query the actress had not heard before.

If she could ask any of the previous Doctors for any advice, who would she ask, and why?

“Do you know what? I’ve not been asked that one,” said Whittaker, who was joined onstage for the post-screening Q&A by Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens. “I would ask, and I would genuinely want to ask them all — and I have that right! — I would ask them all, What is the single most beautiful thing you have seen? Because I know that there’s moments in this, and emotions in this, that kind of tap into something very profound for me. And for the Doctors that have worn these shoes for longer, I wonder if they have a moment that they distill. So, it would be that to them all.”

See a teaser trailer for this coming Sunday’s episode of Doctor Who, above.

