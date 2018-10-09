Jeffrey Wright recalls not being able to fully embrace playing Colin Powell in W.

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jeffrey Wright has always demonstrated his notably wide range on screen, but sometimes even the most versatile actors can feel out of step with their characters. When Wright portrayed Colin Powell in the 2008 historical drama W., he felt that he never got the former Secretary of State’s character quite right.

“This was one of the roles, if I’m really straight-up, that I didn’t quite wrap my arms around in the fullest loving embrace,” Wright candidly explains on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “I would try to, but there were things that I just felt a little bit outside of.”

Wright also recalls director Oliver Stone bursting into his trailer each morning, rushing him out of hair and make-up and in front of the camera.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m me, and this is Colin Powell,’” Wright says, looking back on the experience with a laugh. “I don’t wake up in the morning and I’m Colin Powell, bro!”

