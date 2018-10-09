Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, and Miss Piggy headline Carpool Karaoke season 2

Apple has unveiled the latest passenger list for Carpool Karaoke, and it’s more than alright, alright, alright.

The Emmy-winning series returns on Friday for season 2, and ahead of doing so, Apple has released the trailer, which features some interesting pairings, including Jason Sudeikis and the Muppets; Lonely Island and Weird Al Yankovic (who apparently “ran” someone over!); and Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey (the duo costar in next year’s The Beach Bum).



Others lined up to drive and/or ride shotgun in the new season are Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Jamie Foxx, who appears in the premiere alongside his daughter and Beat Shazam DJ Corinne.

Watch the full trailer above.