Black Lightning boss on [SPOILER]'s discovery in the season 2 premiere

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of Black Lightning, which aired Tuesday night. Read at your own risk!

One more person is no longer in the dark about Jefferson Pierce’s secret!

Black Lightning‘s season 2 premiere dove into the fallout of everything that happened in the final couple episodes of season 1 — and Jefferson (Cress Williams) is already starting to feel the consequences. Because he disappeared during Tobias Whale’s assault on the school — you know, because he was busy defending everyone as Black Lightning — the school-board decides to put him under review and eventually Jefferson has no choice but to resign as principal. However, that wasn’t the only consequence of the school attack.

Jefferson’s absence after the attack also led Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton) to finally realize that his friend is Black Lightning, and midway through the premiere, Henderson confronted Freeland’s hero with his realization in an emotionally taught scene. Faced with Henderson’s anger, Jefferson has no option but to remove his mask, confirming Henderson’s suspicions, and admit that Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is Thunder, too. Obviously, this confrontation will have a profound effect on Jefferson and Henderson’s relationship going forward.

Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

“He’s pissed,” showrunner Salim Akil told reporters at a recent screening. “You can imagine I wanted to deal with it from a real place. He’s trying to deal with it emotionally because he doesn’t know he feels about [it]. Well, he did know how he felt about Black Lightning. In the first season, it’s kind of like, ‘I like you. [If] I don’t, I’ll shoot.’ Now that it’s his friend, you know, he’s hurt, and I wanted to play those emotions. So, that’s what you’ll see — them trying to repair their relationship. “

Given the problems Freeland is facing, however, Henderson won’t be able to just to stop working with Black Lightning and Thunder. “As far as the knowledge of Black Lightning and Thunder, he’s occasionally going to need their help, and they’re somebody he can trust. So, that’s how it plays out.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. Read the full season 2 premiere recap here.

