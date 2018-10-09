Anna Paquin is catching some flack.

The Oscar winner and True Blood alum is returning to the small screen for Flack, Pop TV’s new original series, and EW has an exclusive first look.

Set in the cutthroat world of celebrity PR, the dark comedy stars Paquin as Robyn, an American publicist living in London, who, while an expert in her field, has her own share of troubles in her personal life, including inner demons and a drug addiction.

Des Willie/Pop

Ollie Upton/Pop

For Flack, Paquin is also taking on the role of executive producer alongside her husband and True Blood costar, Stephen Moyer. Created by Oliver Lansley and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty), the six-episode first season also stars Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Marc Warren (The Good Wife), Rebecca Benson (Game of Thrones), Lydia Wilson (Black Mirror), Genevieve Angelson (Good Girls Revolt), Arinzé Kene (Crazyhead), and Rufus Jones (Episodes). Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) will guest-star.

Flack premieres Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on Pop TV.

