Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon enter the spy world in The Little Drummer Girl trailer

Florence Pugh has found a killer new role in The Little Drummer Girl.

AMC has released the first trailer for its latest John le Carré adaptation, which hopes to follow in the award-winning footsteps of 2016’s The Night Manager.

“We believe that you have talent that is being wasted,” spy mastermind Kurtz (Michael Shannon) says while recruiting idealistic actress Charlie (Pugh). “And if you decide to collaborate on this performance, you will never be wasted again.”

Here is the official description for the project from South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy): “The Little Drummer Girl weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Alexander Skarsgård), an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz (Shannon).”

The Little Drummer Girl will serve as a three-night event, airing in two-hour installments on Nov. 19, 20, and 21. Watch the trailer above.