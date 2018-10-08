With the arrival of two daughters, a departure, and an ice-cold mystery, the end of The Flash’s fourth season definitely wasn’t lacking in incident. Not only that, but unlike in previous years, the new season will pick up immediately where the finale ended and expect viewers to remember several dangling plot points.

Don’t worry, though, if you can’t recall exactly where we left things with Team Flash, because EW has put together this quick season 4 refresher to help prepare you for season 5, which premieres Tuesday and will see Barry (Grant Gustin) go head-to-head with new big bad Cicada (Chris Klein). Here’s everything you need to remember from season 4:

1. Season 4’s Mystery Girl is Nora West-Allen

In the season 4 finale, we finally learned that Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Mystery Girl is none other than Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) daughter from the future.

She was first introduced in last year’s crossover “Crisis on Earth-X” as a bubbly waitress at Barry and Iris’ wedding, and she went on to pop up throughout the course of the season and encounter several members of Team Flash. At one point, we even discovered she’s a speedster. Eventually, she used her powers to help her father save Central City from a crashing satellite; however, in the process, she made “a big, big mistake,” as she tells Team Flash after revealing herself to them in the finale. But according to The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s a bunch of big mistakes that are coming,” Helbing told EW at San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s not just one.”

2. Ralph Dibny is alive

At one point, season 4’s big bad, the Thinker, transferred his consciousness into the body of Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), seemingly killing the skeezy private detective/superhero-in-training. But that turned out not to be the case when Barry ventured into DeVoe’s mind in the finale and discovered Ralph’s consciousness was still alive. Ralph helped Barry defeat DeVoe’s mind and took back control of his body.

3. Caitlin didn’t get her Killer Frost powers in the particle accelerator explosion

A flashback revealed that Caitlin’s (Danielle Panabaker) frosty alter aego has been part of her since she was younger, and that her hitherto unmentioned father knew about it. In season 5, Caitlin — who lost her Killer Frost powers/persona in a fight with the Thinker — will continue try to get her powers back, leading to an encounter with her father, Dr. Thomas Snow, played by Veronica Mars’ Kyle Secor.

4. Harry returned to Earth-2

Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) intelligence was one of the casualties in Team Flash’s war with the Thinker. In an attempt to outsmart the Thinker, Harry tried to increase his intelligence, but that plan backfired, and he ended up losing it. However, he gained something in the process: emotional intelligence. At the end of the season, Harry decided to return to his home and reconnect with his speedster daughter, Jesse (Violett Beane). But don’t worry! Cavanagh will be back in season 5 as a new version of Wells.

5. There was another addition to the family

Nora isn’t the only new member of the West family. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) also welcomed a daughter, Jenna Marie West, in the season-ender. And Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) even returned to meet his baby sister. (Note: Lonsdale is taking a break from playing Wally West, but he will appear in the season 5 premiere.)

6. Barry’s suit was ruined while saving Central City

Sure, Barry survived the satellite’s explosion with some help from his daughter, but the same can’t be said of his supersuit, which was destroyed in the process. Thus, you can expect the Scarlett Speedster to be rock some new threads on the run-way (sorry!) in the season 5 premiere. “It’s bright and vibrant, and it reminds me of what you see in the comics more or less,” said Gustin about his new suit when EW spoke to him for our Fall TV Preview issue.

