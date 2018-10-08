Supernatural star Jared Padalecki on how Jack's humanity changes things

When Supernatural returns for its 14th season, Dean won’t be the only one experiencing a major change. As he gets used to life as a powerful archangel, Jack is adapting to life as a powerless human. (Reminder: Lucifer took Jack’s grace in the season 13 finale.)

“Cas very much takes Jack under his wing and is in a unique position to help because he’s the only being in the universe who’s been through exactly what Jack is going through,” Misha Collins tells EW. “Jack is going through that process of shedding his powers and feeling what it’s like to be human — or human-esque — and Cas has gone through all that.”

But Jack’s humanity won’t just affect him. “In a way it makes Sam more vulnerable because when Jack was all-powerful, Sam just had to try and help him find his footing,” Jared Padalecki says. “But now that Jack is legitimately vulnerable, Sam’s really having to be on point. He has someone he legitimately has to watch out for. So Sam now has more in common with Jack, but Sam also is now more worried about Jack.”

Bettina Strauss/The CW

However, Jack isn’t going to settle for life as a human. (No offense to humans.) Rather, he’s going to do everything he can to try and get his powers back.

“That’s who he’s been his entire life,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says. “In terms of trying to get them back, the understanding is that they will regenerate over time, but no one’s quite sure how much time. In the meantime, Jack is trying to learn human hunting, and succeeding and failing in great quantities in both directions. It’s a difficult adjustment for him because he’s now a year and a half old, basically, and he’s used to having all these powers. Jack knows enough to know that his powers are not the solution to everything, but with Michael and Dean and all the stuff that’s happening, his powers could really come in handy. He knows that, everyone else knows that, and it really eats away at him.”

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

Related content: