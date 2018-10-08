The Middle's Patricia Heaton to lead CBS multi-camera comedy

Patricia Heaton has found her first post-The Middle role!

EW has confirmed that Heaton will lead the CBS comedy Carol’s Second Act, which has received a series commitment from the network. Not only will she star on the multi-camera comedy, but she’ll also executive produce.

The comedy, which will be executive produced and written by Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, follows Carol Chambers, a mother of two and retired teacher who decides to embark on a unique second act of becoming a doctor.

Heaton just wrapped her nine-season run on ABC’s The Middle, which concluded in May. Of course, before that, she starred on CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond, which earned her two Emmy wins in 2000 and 2001. If Carol’s Second Act gets picked up, it’ll be like Heaton is returning home.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Carol’s Second Act will also be executive produced by Adam Griffin; Heaton, Adam Griffin, David Hunt, and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys Entertainment; and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. In August, it was announced that Heaton and Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment entered into a pod deal with CBS Television Studios, the studio behind the potential series.

In related-Middle news: ABC greenlit a spin-off pilot centered around Eden Sher, who played Heaton’s awkward on-screen daughter Sue, in August. At this point, it’s unclear whether Heaton will be involved in it.

