Watch the biggest trailers that debuted at New York Comic Con

placeholder
Jessica Derschowitz
October 08, 2018 at 09:38 AM EDT

This year’s New York Comic Con officially came to a close on Sunday after four days packed with celebrities, panels, cosplayers, and plenty of sneak peeks at anticipated films and TV shows.

Below, we’ve compiled the biggest trailers that dropped at the annual New York City event, so you can watch (or rewatch over and over — hey, we don’t judge) them all in once place. Keep scrolling for new footage from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an extended sneak peek at Aquaman, a look inside season 2 of American Gods, the first teaser for Good Omens, and more.

American Gods

Aquaman

Good Omens

The Boys

Daredevil

Star Trek Discovery

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Magicians

Mortal Engines

Deadly Class

Harley Quinn

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Origin

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Siren

Tell Me a Story

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now