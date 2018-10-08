Watch the biggest trailers that debuted at New York Comic Con

This year’s New York Comic Con officially came to a close on Sunday after four days packed with celebrities, panels, cosplayers, and plenty of sneak peeks at anticipated films and TV shows.

Below, we’ve compiled the biggest trailers that dropped at the annual New York City event, so you can watch (or rewatch over and over — hey, we don’t judge) them all in once place. Keep scrolling for new footage from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an extended sneak peek at Aquaman, a look inside season 2 of American Gods, the first teaser for Good Omens, and more.