The Longbow Hunters debut in new Arrow season 7 trailer

Welcome to Star City, Longbow Hunters!

The CW and Arrow star Stephen Amell debuted a new season 7 trailer today, which features our first official look at Ricardo Diaz’s (Kirk Acevedo) trio of assassins who were first mentioned in the season 6 finale: the ruthless Red Dart (Whistler’s Holly Elissa), the shield-wielding Kodiak (Van Helsing’s Michael Jonsson), and stealthy Silencer (The Magicians’ Miranda Edwards). Their arrival in Star City definitely means trouble, but Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) also sees an upside to this situation.

“The Longbow are a direct connection to Diaz. They are the best lead we’ve had on him in months,” declares Felicity in the trailer.

In addition to revealing this season’s new villains, the trailer also introduces a new Green Arrow working in Star City and reveals what the rest of Team Arrow has been up to since Oliver (Amell) went to prison. Rene (Rick Gonzalez) is working for the FBI, Curtis (Echo Kellum) has traded his Fair Play jacket for a suit and a day job that doesn’t require going into the field, and as previously revealed, Diggle (David Ramsey) is working for ARGUS. Meanwhile, Earth-2 Laurel (Katie Cassidy) is still living Earth-1’s Laurel’s life.

Check out the promo below:

Arrow premieres Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

