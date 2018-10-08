Jessica Biel to star in Limetown podcast adaptation for Facebook Watch

Yet another podcast is making the leap from audio to television. Facebook Watch has given a 10-episode order to Limetown, based on the popular fictional podcast about a journalist investigating a mysterious disappearance of over 300 people.

Biel, who is also executive producing the series, will star as Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio investigating the mass disappearance at a neuroscience facility in Tennessee. The podcast, created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, had over 10 million downloads and reached No. 1 on the Apple Podcasts chart. The two creators will also be writing and executive producing for the TV adaptation.

The second season of the Limetown podcast will be released on Oct. 31, and Simon & Schuster will be publishing an original novel based on the podcast, out Nov. 13.

Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with Adrienne Erickson also producing, and Michelle Purple producing with Biel’s company, Iron Ocean Productions.

