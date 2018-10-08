Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is also confused by the show — but not for reasons you might think

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Count Jeffrey Wright among those confused by Westworld. But, to be fair, his trouble keeping up is for different reasons.

On the latest episode of Couch Surfing, the veteran actor, who has two Emmy nominations for his time on the HBO drama, sat down to share his Anthony (a.k.a. Tony) Hopkins impression and reveal why filming the second season with Hopkins was so disorienting.

“We filmed all of his stuff in the first, I think, two months of the last season,” explained Wright. “So I read the first episode, but we were filming from the last episode, episode seven, we were filming from maybe six or seven episodes that neither of us had completely read. So that was tough, and, of course, shifting through timelines and in the real world and inside of simulations.”

Hopkins’ return as Robert Ford in the second season of Westworld was a surprise considering the park’s co-founder/creator Bernard (Wright) was killed at the conclusion of the first season.

Westworld is expected to return to HBO in 2020. Watch the full clip above.