Hallmark adds record 37th new Christmas movie to 2018 slate

Got room for one more holiday TV movie in your Hallmark Christmas stocking?

The elves over at Hallmark certainly think so. EW has learned that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has added another new original movie, Last Vermont Christmas, to its slate, bringing the total on both Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel to an eye-popping 37 flicks. (The previous record was 33, which the network set last year.)

Airing Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT — and starring Erin Cahill and Justin Bruening — Last Vermont Christmas focuses on three sisters, Megan (Cahill), Bethany, and Mary, who reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is… Nash (Bruening), Megan’s former childhood sweetheart (a little weird to buy your ex’s house, but okay).

Cahill — whose credits include How I Met Your Mother, Power Rangers Tim Force, and Call of Duty: Black Ops II — starred in the 2016 Hallmark Channel holiday movie Sleigh Bells Ring. Bruening, who starred on All My Children, has also guest-starred on such shows as Grey’s Anatomy, Hawaii Five-0, and Ringer.

Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Tia Mowry, and Chad MIchael Murray are just some of the stars who will anchor this year’s line-up. You can find a full rundown of all 36 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies in 2018 right here.

Hallmark

Related links:

• Hallmark orders new When Calls the Heart Christmas movie

• Here’s when all 37 Hallmark Christmas movies will air

• Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert return for their SEVENTH Hallmark Christmas movies