“John makes me feel so special,” Debra (Connie Britton) says in the official trailer for Bravo’s Dirty John. But she’ll eventually realize there’s much more to him than meets the eye.

Bravo’s upcoming limited-series adaptation of Christopher Goffard’s breakout 2017 podcast of the same name revisits the real-life courtship of lonely Debra and mysterious John (Eric Bana), a romance which begins online before hurtling toward a shocking, tragic ending. With more than 25 million downloads, the podcast emerged as a bonafide phenomenon. But the show will present the story in a whole new way, beginning with its two leads.

“Connie is the actress that you think of when you want to tap into the headspace of intelligent women on screen,” series creator Alexandra Cunningham told EW. “[John] goes to church with [Debra], he loves that she’s a mom…. I want to show what that’s like — when John, in the body of Eric Bana, turns his eye upon you and is like, ‘You’re a goddess.’”

Here’s the full synopsis of the show, which runs for eight episodes: “Debra Newell has a seemingly perfect life: she’s successful, beautiful and lives in one of California’s most desirable coastal cities, Newport Beach. The only thing missing is love. So when she finally meets charming and handsome doctor John Meehan, she’s quickly swept into a whirlwind romance, much to the dismay of her daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple). Their fast-tracked relationship creates tension between Debra and the girls, leaving them no choice but to investigate the stranger who has swept their mother off her feet. And with a fraught family history, the backstory of Debra and her mother Arlane (Jean Smart) provides insight into why she may have been so vulnerable to John in the first place. As Debra gets drawn deeper into his lies and sinister game of psychological manipulation, it results in horrific consequences for an entire family.”

Dirty John has already been renewed for a second season, but the show will restart with a new story and cast of characters. You can watch the trailer for season 1 above. Dirty John premieres Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

