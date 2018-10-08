Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Watch Rebecca Bunch's version of 'Cell Block Tango'

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Samantha Highfill
October 08, 2018 at 01:59 PM EDT

No matter where Rebecca Bunch is, music will follow. And yes, that even includes prison.

EW has an exclusive first look at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s take on Chicago‘s “Cell Block Tango.” The number, titled “What’s Your Story?” features Rebecca’s idea of penance as she shares the stories of her fellow prisoners through song. Of course, the stories aren’t quite as uplifting as Rebecca was hoping.

The number is featured in the series’ season 4 premiere. As co-creator Rachel Bloom previously told EW, “Rebecca herself is a musical-theater fangirl and goes into it with that mentality. I’m doing a high schooler performing their idea of ‘Cell Block Tango.'”

Now, you can see what that looks like in the video above.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for its final season Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

