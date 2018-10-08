Amy (America Ferrara) is in the market for some baby items on Superstore!

In this exclusive clip from this week’s episode, “Baby Shower,” Jonah (Ben Feldman) finds Amy scavenging through Cloud 9’s returned baby items, because it’s cheaper just to take them from there than buying new ones. However, the store’s newest (and secret) couple discovers something nasty after running a blacklight over a used high-chair (“Do you think that’s urine or semen?” “Which one of those would be okay?”), which squashes Amy’s money-saving plan.

Watch the hilarious clip above.

Since that fell through, the duo must figure out another way for Amy to get what she needs for her baby. “Amy and Jonah come up with this idea to say they’re having a baby shower because when you register on the baby registry in the store, you get a percentage off all the gifts,” Superstore creator Justin Spitzer tells EW.

Of course, this gambit doesn’t go as a planned either. “One thing leads to another and it becomes a full on baby shower, which is the last thing Amy wants,” he says. “She’s someone who doesn’t want to be the center of attention, doesn’t like games, doesn’t like people touching her pregnant belly and then all of a sudden finds herself having the biggest baby shower she doesn’t want in the store.”

Eddy Chen/NBC

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

