Scott Wilson from The Walking Dead dies at 76

Scott Wilson, who rose to fame playing murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s In Cold Blood and more recently was a series regular playing veterinarian-turned-farmer Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, has died at 76, according to the show’s network, AMC.

It was announced Saturday night at The Walking Dead’s panel at New York Comic-Con that the actor would be returning to the show in season 9 along with Jon Bernthal and Sonequa Martin-Green, even though his character was beheaded back in season 4. But about an hour after that announcement was made by showrunner Angela Kang, the Walking Dead comic book Twitter account revealed the actor’s passing: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Soon after, the TV show’s Twitter account released the following statement: “Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him.”

Wilson had already filmed his Walking Dead return before passing away. TMZ reports that his death was due to complications from leukemia.

Tributes from current and former TWD cast members and producers poured in overnight on social media. See some reactions below.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

Rest easy my friend…… rest easy. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 7, 2018

Goodbye Scott Wilson you absolute legend x — Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 7, 2018

Heartbroken hearing the news about my friend Scott Wilson . A great man and true friend. Aa well as a fabulous actor. RIP buddy. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) October 7, 2018

Devastated by the passing of Scott Wilson. He was a true Gentleman, a Son, a Husband, a Father, a Friend. An Artist of such excellence. He was forever Young, and made everything better. My deepest Respect and Condolences to his. I am honored to have know him. He taught me so much pic.twitter.com/Yt8ZmC1c45 — lew temple (@LewTempleActor) October 7, 2018

Just waking up and was hit with the news of Scott Wilson’s passing. I will never forget the warmth this man carried at all times. One of those people who walked into a room and made a point to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Rest well, sir. Thank you for it all. #TWDFamily — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) October 7, 2018

All I can say now is that Scott Wilson profoundly impacted my life. I was honored and lucky enough to work with him on #TheWalkingDead & #Damien. He was a great friend, one I loved very much. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) October 7, 2018

Scott was one of the greats, both as an actor and a man. We in #TheWalkingDeadFamily are truly grief stricken. He lived life to the fullest with his true love, his wife Heavenly. He is now a shining star in heaven spreading kindness and light forever. #RIP #ScottWilson https://t.co/aba9IzvUAB — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) October 7, 2018

oh no. this is such sad news. such an honor to have met him very briefly- you could feel the kindness and depth radiating off him a mile away. love to all who are grieving his loss tonight. #RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/mBtwu5qmrX — alicia witt (@aliciawitty) October 7, 2018

