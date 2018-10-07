Scott Wilson from The Walking Dead dies at 76

Scott Wilson, who rose to fame playing murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s In Cold Blood and more recently was a series regular playing veterinarian-turned-farmer Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, has died at 76, according to the show’s network, AMC.
It was announced Saturday night at The Walking Dead’s panel at New York Comic-Con that the actor would be returning to the show in season 9 along with Jon Bernthal and Sonequa Martin-Green, even though his character was beheaded back in season 4. But about an hour after that announcement was made by showrunner Angela Kang, the Walking Dead comic book Twitter account revealed the actor’s passing: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”
Soon after, the TV show’s Twitter account released the following statement: “Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him.”
Wilson had already filmed his Walking Dead return before passing away. TMZ reports that his death was due to complications from leukemia.
Tributes from current and former TWD cast members and producers poured in overnight on social media. See some reactions below.
