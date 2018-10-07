Meet Jughead’s mom and sister.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the incoming season 3 at New York Comic Con on Sunday alongside Luke Perry, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Mädchen Amick. While most of the divulged details were things fans have already known — assuming you’ve remained glued to the pulse of everything Archie Andrews — they did reveal that Gina Gershon will be playing Gladys Jones, mother of Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Trinity Likins will be playing Jughead’s little sister, Jellybean “JB” Jones.

Gershon filmed her first scenes with Apa, Sprouse, and Skeet Ulrich (Jughead’s dad, KP Jones). “And Gina can handle all [of] them,” Perry added. “She’s fun.”

“She just joined. It’s a very new thing,” Reinhart said of Gershon, but Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed Reinhart will have scenes with the new casting additions. What that means for Betty getting to meet the Jones matriarch is still to be seen, but it can’t be a calming situation.

On the upside, Reinhart also teased of Bughead, “so far so good.” So Jug’s Serpent mom can’t be too much of an impasse for high school sweethearts… right?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; CW

In a press release, the CW describes Gladys as “a ‘businesswoman’ who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.”

As for Jellybean, “she is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: Jellybean — who goes by JB now — is quite the little con artist herself.”

FP Jones, meanwhile, “is a little bit adrift now that he’s not the king of the Serpents,” Aguirre-Sacasa told the NYCC crowd. “I think Gladys is gonna shake that up a little bit.”

The CW screened the first half of the season 3 premiere on the Madison Square Garden stage, which kids off with the trial of Archie, who was framed for the murder of Cassidy Book. “I’m not digging it, no parent would dig that,” Perry said — following a scene of Fred Andrews punching a pompous Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) straight in the jaw.

The cast further teased multiple mysteries going on in the new episodes, which will return Bughead to their investigative roles. It’ll be “our team detectives in a True Detective-like plot” in a “very twisted and very twisty mystery,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained.

“I think I would describe the main mystery in the first half of the season [as] there’s sort of an epidemic in Riverdale,” Reinhart teased. “It involves everyone in the town and it’s kind of a crisis.”

Riverdale returns for its third season Wednesday, Oct. 10, on the CW. Gladys and Jellybean will make their debut on the Dec. 12 episode.