Pete Davidson slams Kanye for pro-Trump speech on SNL

placeholder
James Hibberd
October 07, 2018 at 01:00 AM EDT

Pete Davidson gave the Saturday Night Live response to Kanye West delivering a pro-Trump speech in the final moments of last week’s season premiere.

On the season’s second episode, hosted by Awkwafina, Davidson took the “Weekend Update” desk to talk about the viral moment. 

“A lot of people thought [Michael Che] should be the one to talk about Kayne because Che’s black, but I’m crazy, and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now,” Davidson said while Che nodded in agreement.

Davidson then called the speech, “One of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here — and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

Davidson pointed out himself on stage during a clip of the moment and noted, “I’m like ‘I want a career,’ so I left.”

He added that Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat “and he started by saying people backstage bullied him” for wearing it. “He wore it all week … I wish I bullied you… [the hat] might upset some people — like your wife or every black person ever.”

On Kayne’s bit about abolishing the 13th Amendment, which Davidson interpreted as saying slavery wasn’t real, he said: “You know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?”

Then Davidson suggested Kanye was, well, basically off the rails. “I know you’re like, ‘This is the real me, I’m off the meds’ … take them … there’s nothing wrong with taking them. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Davidson then donned a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat to close out the segment.

