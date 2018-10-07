Is it a shimmy or a step?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is all confused. In this exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, Mama June’s spawn starts to rehearse with the (much-needed) help of Artem Chigvinstsev and her partner, Tristan Ianiero.

But first, Honey Boo Boo needs to make it up the stairs with her Mama June.

“I’m gonna pass out,” says the 12-year-old. At least she didn’t forget to wear her tiara.

Thompson is likely the most recognizable “celebrity” on the juniors version — other than black-ish costar Miles Brown, 13, and Tripp Palin, the 9-year-old son of former DWTS participant Bristol Palin. Other celeb kiddies are Addison Osta Smith, 13 (the youngest contestant ever to win MasterChef Junior); Akash Vukoti, 9 (who at 6 became the youngest boy ever to compete in the history of Scripps National Spelling Bee); Ariana Greenblatt, 10 (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle); Hudson West, 10 (General Hospital); Jason Maybaum, 10 (Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home); Mackenzie Ziegler, 14 (YouTube series Total Eclipse); Mandla Morris, 13 (son of Stevie Wonder); Sky Brown, 10 (surfing phenom); and Sophia Pippen, 9 (daughter of NBA champion Scottie Pippen).

Each tot is paired with a pro kid. Adult pros from DWTS — like Chigvinstsev, for example — serve as mentors to the tiny pairs.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

