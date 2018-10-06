Taika Waititi says What We Do in the Shadows film characters could turn up in TV show

What We Do in the Shadows

Clark Collis
October 06, 2018 at 06:35 PM EDT

On Saturday, writer-director-actor Taika Waititi teased the upcoming TV version of his vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows in the course of Entertainment Weekly‘s Visionaries panel at New York Comic Con. The original starred Waiti and his co-director and co-writer Jemaine Clement as vampires who share an apartment in the New Zealand city of Wellington. In May of this year, FX announced that it had ordered a small-screen version of the show starring Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen.

“I’m more like EP-ing on the show, I’ll probably direct a couple of episodes,” said the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker. “I don’t know why I thought it would be a good idea to make it into a TV show, because I’d say about a week into shooting the movie we were questioning how we could make a five minute idea into a feature film. Now, we’re really stretching this idea. But this one’s set in New York and it’s different characters. So, it’s in the same universe, the Taika-Jemaine universe, and it’s another documentary crew at the same time and they’ve found another flat full of vampires. I’d like to say that our characters [from the film] are still in New Zealand at the same time, there’s a chance that there could be some crossover.”

Watch the trailer for the film version of What We Do in the Shadows, above.

