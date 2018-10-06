Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer reveals the new Spock

Ready for a first look at both the new Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One in Star Trek: Discovery season 2?

Above is the first full trailer for the new season of the CBS All Access series. The action-packed video was just unveiled at the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

The trailer includes a reveal of a bearded young Spock (Ethan Peck) — the show’s lead Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), you’ll recall, is his adopted half-sister. There’s also new footage of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the Enterprise captain who teams up with the Discovery crew this season. The trailer also features the return of season one’s Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Her’es another look at Spock:

The season is the first under new showrunner Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Star Trek: Into Darkness).

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 will launch Thursday, Jan. 17.

