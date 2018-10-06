Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer reveals the new Spock

Star Trek

type
Movie
Genre
Sci-fi
placeholder
James Hibberd
October 06, 2018 at 05:00 PM EDT

Ready for a first look at both the new Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One in Star Trek: Discovery season 2?

Above is the first full trailer for the new season of the CBS All Access series. The action-packed video was just unveiled at the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

The trailer includes a reveal of a bearded young Spock (Ethan Peck) — the show’s lead Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), you’ll recall, is his adopted half-sister. There’s also new footage of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the Enterprise captain who teams up with the Discovery crew this season. The trailer also features the return of season one’s Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Her’es another look at Spock:

 

The season is the first under new showrunner Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Star Trek: Into Darkness).

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 will launch Thursday, Jan. 17.

Related content:

Star Trek

type
Movie
Genre
Sci-fi
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
127 minutes
director
J.J. Abrams
Cast
Chris Pine,
Zachary Quinto,
Eric Bana,
Simon Pegg
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Star Trek

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now