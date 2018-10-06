Sophie Turner ‘still processing’ saying goodbye to Game of Thrones

Is Sophie Turner in denial?

Maybe a little. The Game of Thrones actress told EW’s Tim Stack on Saturday that she’s “still processing” that playing Sansa Stark — the role she held for nearly a decade — is all over.

“I still don’t accept that it’s done,” Turner said during a one-on-one panel in The Studio @ New York Comic Con. “It’s basically been the majority of my life. I’m still very much processing it.”



Turner says she was lucky on her last day of set in that she was “surrounded by a lot of cast members.” Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also presented her with a storyboard of their favorite Sansa scene. “They wrote a long note on the back. I bawled my eyes out. I was shaking and crying for hours.”

Great pains were taken to keep the final season a secret, Turner admits. Besides shooting “fake” scenes and renaming the show “The Tree of Life” to dupe the paparazzi, she said the production had a special device that could literally shoot down marauding drones. “If a drone flies above sets, there’s a thing that can kill the drones, which is really cool. It creates a field around it and the drones just drop. It’s very X-Men.”

As for Sansa, she “really comes into her own this season. It’s a whole new series for her. She’s been kind of lost. She doesn’t know who she wants to be or who wants to surround herself with. This season, she is very self-assured.”

Turner did keep at least artifact from the drama — and no, it wasn’t the necklace with the big circle and the heavy fur coat that she pretty much wore all of last season. “I hated that coat!” she admits. “I dragged it around and no, I didn’t want to carry it home.” Instead, she snagged a corset.

