Sophie Turner reveals which prop she kept from Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

James Hibberd
October 06, 2018 at 12:53 PM EDT

What prop did Sophie Turner keep from her time on Game of Thrones? A sword? A dress? A necklace? A lemon cake? Nope.

The Sansa Stark actress told attendees at New York Comic Con on Saturday that she kept a corset worn by her character.

During a panel moderated by EW’s Tim Stack, Turner also revealed her costars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Maise Williams (Arya Stark) both took home swords (appropriately enough). Previously, Williams said she was able to keep her character’s brown jacket.

GoT props and costumes have very high value and most will be held for touring exhibitions and museums — such as HBO’s own upcoming set visit tours.

As for final season tease, Turner said Sansa — who’s holding down the fort at the Stark ancestral home of Winterfell — really comes into her own this season. She’s kind of been lost but this season she’s very self-assured and knows what she wants.”

GoT returns in 2019.

