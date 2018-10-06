In Marvel’s Daredevil season 3, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is practically a sitting duck.

The series’ New York Comic Con panel on Saturday unveiled a new teaser (above) that aims its spotlight on the mysterious man (Wilson Bethel) posing as Daredevil in the first trailer. Turns out he’s called “Agent Dex,” and he’s a former FBI agent tired of being admonished for doing the same thing masked vigilantes like Daredevil do. But fans are more familiar with his other name: Bullseye.

Jeph Loeb confirmed to the room at Madison Square Garden that Daredevil season 3 is an origin story for how Benjamin Poindexter becomes the villain Bullseye.

“I think it’s safe to say that maybe the worst kept secret in the history of Marvel is that this season we would be telling an origin story for one of the more iconic characters and I think we all want to have the opportunity to be able to say his name, but I think Wilson has earned the right to tell people the story of who you’re going to become,” Loeb said.

So Bethel did: “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life having the opportunity to tell the story of how

Bejamin Poindexter will ultimately become Bullseye.”

And judging by the footage above, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) appreciates Dex and his talent — or more specifically, his accuracy: The video provides plenty of proof that Dex always hits his marks, and the teaser does include a glimpse of a well-known, circular logo. Actor Charlie Cox also ran up to Bethel on stage to draw the same logo on his forehead.

Marvel screened additional footage from the season that did not make it to the web, showcasing how Dex can land his shot even when bouncing a bullet off a traffic sign. Wilson, as series showrunner Erik Oleson said, “pulls a psychological manipulation” on Dex “in a way that will feel real.”

“If I was wearing a mask, the press would be calling me a hero,” Dex argues in defense of his savage acts. (He’s the kind of guy who often hurls daggers at his targets’ throats.) So, in another clip from Comic Con, we see Dex donning a mask — specifically, Daredevil’s red suit — and facing off against Matt, reverting back to his original black.

Matt may have super-honed senses, but Dex can hurl pencils with such force that they impact with the strength of thrown daggers. Even when the true Daredevil tries sneaking his way about for a surprise attack, Dex already knows where he is. In one scene, he bounces a ball against a wall that smacks Matt, hiding behind an office cubicle, in the face.

They call him Bullseye for a reason.

“Bullseye’s one of the greatest villains in any of the comic books, period,” Oleson said. Now, he’s “telling the story of how a real person teetering on the edge of light and darkness could ultimately become an iconic character and what are the aspects of fear and how does someone like Wilson Fisk turn someone who could become a productive member of society [into a villain].”

Marvel’s Daredevil returns Oct. 19 on Netflix.

—Additional reporting by Nick Romano

