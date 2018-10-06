Cold Justice digs into 27-year-old murder case that inspired Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

After she was murdered in 1991, Kathy Page’s grieving father rented billboards in and around their Vidor, Texas, plastering them with messages blaming Page’s husband for her death, criticizing law enforcement, and demanding justice.

Sound familiar? That’s because those real events served as inspiration for Martin McDonagh’s 2017 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which earned seven Oscar nominations earlier this year, resulting in wins for stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

In the 90-minute season finale of Oxygen’s Cold Justice, airing Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. ET, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her team of detectives try to uncover the truth about Page’s death, which has remained a cold case in the years since. While her husband was a prime suspect, he was never charged, or even arrested — though he did lose a civil case brought by Page’s parents, which found him responsible and awarded her family a financial settlement.

Check out the exclusive clip above as Siegler & Co. investigate where Page’s body was found, and in the video below, get a 360-degree view of the crime scene investigation and see why it was so easy to determine that Page didn’t die from a car accident but was, in fact, murdered.

Siegler and the team of experienced detectives have helped solve dozens of cases, resulting in 39 arrests and 18 convictions. Tune in to the 90-minute Cold Justice season finale — Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. ET. — to see if they add to that number.