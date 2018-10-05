Watch Jimmy Fallon and Quavo challenge Billy Crystal and Gisele Bündchen during intense game of Catchphrase

Who knew a game Catchphrase could become so heated?

On The Tonight Show Thursday evening, Jimmy Fallon invited his eclectic mix of guests — Quavo, Billy Crystal, and Gisele Bündchen — to playfully face off during the challenge.

In the first round, the supermodel and the rapper both showed competitive traits as each player frantically came up with ways to ensure they guessed each phrase correctly.

Crystal used descriptions of what Bündchen’s husband, Tom Brady, does on the football field to help her quickly guess the phrase “touchdown” while Quavo ensured Fallon guessed Snoop Dogg by providing the hint, “He smokes a lot of weed. Good weed,” leading the funnyman to shout the hip-hop star’s name immediately.

In another highlight from the event, Bündchen described the animated character SpongeBob SquarePants by referring to him as “a cartoon for kids and he’s square,” leading Crystal to come up with “SquareBob SpongePants.” While his fellow competitors considered his answer acceptable, Fallon did not agree.

“I’m dyslexic,” Crystal said in defense.

But his victory was short-lived after he guessed “sweet diabetic” instead of “sweet tooth,” when someone who loves sugar was described.

Ultimately, the former Victoria Secret angel and Crystal were crowned the winners by the second round, leading some celebratory high fives.

