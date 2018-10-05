Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian reveals first photo

Now it seems we have a face (or, rather, a helmet) to go along with the name.

After revealing the title of his Star Wars live-action television series, The Mandalorian, director Jon Favreau went ahead and dropped a first look. There are no captions, no apparent details, just an image of a lone gunfighter donning a suit similar in style to Jango and Boba Fett.

Safe to assume this is the same “lone gunfighter” at the center of the new story?

Simultaneously, Lucasfilm released the names of the other directors joining Favreau on this next jaunt in the Star Wars universe.

Dave Filoni of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels will direct the first episode, and subsequent installments will be helmed by Jessica Jones‘ Deborah Chow, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa, Solemates‘ Bryce Dallas Howard (daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard), and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi. Favreau writes and executive produces The Mandalorian, showrun by Karen Gilchrist, who executive produced Favreau’s The Jungle Book.

The series, to be available for streaming on Disney’s upcoming platform, began production this week with a story centered on a Mandalorian warrior “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett.” These events will be set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” and “far from the authority of the New Republic” in “the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce.

One question remains: who’s under the helmet?